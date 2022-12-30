Askin, Taylor, 32, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Bartlett, Roxann, 51, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Central City. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Boyer, Alvin, 68, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Christian Center, Rockport, Indiana, with a service, food, and fellowship.
Chandler, Hazel, 77, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Harris, William, 76, died Friday. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Hughes, Paula, 78, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Kennedy, Bevin, 73, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lester, Mary, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Lewis, Thomas, 54, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Lyddane, Joseph, 88, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Pius Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Lynch, Edward, 70, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Robert, 85, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Nelson, Fern, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Wells, Frederick, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
