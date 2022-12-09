Blewer, Nancy, 87, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Connie, 67, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cost Cemetery.
Garst, Ruby, 100, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Bremen. Burial: Mr. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Leisure, Larry, 68, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Rosehill Cemetery. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
McIntosh, James, 86, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Friday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with a burial to follow.
Meserve, Joseph, 53, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Shelton, Wayne, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Friendship Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Thomas, Ronald, 64, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Turner, Deborah, 61, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wright, Robert, 18, died July 16, 1950. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, with full military honors.
