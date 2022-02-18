Austin, Paul, 79, died on Friday, Feb. 11. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Livermore Baptist Church. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore with military honors.
Boyken, Jewell, 84, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Casey, Viola, 81, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Cundiff, Walter, 79, died on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Service: noon on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Durham, Candice, 39, died on Thursday, Feb. 10. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Evans, Nick, 67, died on Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. on Friday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Givens, David, 93, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Haynes, Paul, 89, died on Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. on Friday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hazel, James, 80, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Howard, Brenda, 75, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Larry, 73, died on Tuesday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. on Friday at New Harmony Cemetery on Hwy. 269.
Kamuf, Sarah, 83, died on Monday. Service: 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Carmel Home.
Knight, Dorothy, 94, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at Trucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Gary, 72, died on Friday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Payne, Pamela, 67, died on Tuesday. Funeral mass: 10 a.m. on Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.
Quisenberry, James, 88, died on Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church. Interment: First Christian Church columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Ramsey, Jacqueline, 59, died on Tuesday. Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday at Constantine United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church.
Riley, Dennis, 64, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, John, 57, died on Saturday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Washington, Bettie, 98, died on Tuesday. Service: Noon on Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Following the service at the Chapel of Peace in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Young, Jerry, 76, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Commented