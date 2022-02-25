Allen, Donna, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Bellmar, Joseph, 35, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Service: Noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Berry, Rodney, 68, died on Monday. Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: private at First Christian Church columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Tony, 70, died on Feb. 16, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Curry, Doris, 88, died on Monday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
Daniels, Kenneth, 41, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Durham, Jane, 77, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Ellis, Pamela, 61, died on Tuesday. Service: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Glen Dean Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Fogle, William, 80, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Freels, Richard, 71, died on Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Garrett, Thomas, 92, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Greene, Virginia, 85, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnston, James, 54, died on Feb. 15, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Church in Cromwell.
Leonard, Kenneth, 71, died on Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Long, Mary, 83, died on Tuesday. Service: 5 p.m. on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Miller, Marquette, 69, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Stirsman, Dorothy, 95, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: after 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Straney, John, 61, died Feb. 9. Celebration of life: Lincoln Hill Baptist Church, 969 IN 66, in Rockport, Indiana, Saturday at noon.
Surrell, Courtrana, 43, died on Sunday. Service: noon on Saturday at Greater Ebenezer Temple Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Taylor, Mary, 84, died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Service: Noon on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Thurman, Cynthia, 68, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Friday at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery.
