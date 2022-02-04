Ashley, Dorothy, 96, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Brannen, Juanita, 70, passed away Monday. Service: noon on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Travis Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Conder, Patsy, 81, passed away Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Davis, Carolyn, 72, died on Friday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Dockery, Wilford, 75, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Hinton, Hildegarde, 71, died Thursday, January 20, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Horn, Barry, 60, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Service: 12 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Irby, Thelma, 79, passed away Saturday. Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Philpott, Linda, 79, passed away Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Deliverance Christian Center. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Risinger, Wayne, died on Friday. Celebration of life: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Reflections of Christ Church, Utica.
Sumner, Stephen, 73, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Interment: Sunny Side Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Whitfill, David, 54, died on January 3, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Willoughby, Phillip, 74, passed away Tuesday. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Tucker Funeral Home.
