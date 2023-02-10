Atkinson, Delia, 69, died Tuesday. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Bibbs Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville.
Baker, Levi, 74, died Sunday. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, Philpot. Light refreshments and food will be provided for everyone.
Boutcher, Emma, 98, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Davis, Mary, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery.
Giltner, Juanita, 75, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay, Indiana. Burial: Vevay Cemetery, Vevay, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gunder, Brian, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hall, Timothy, 50, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: McGrady Creek Cemetery, Grayson County. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the church.
Kutsor, Margaret, 83, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Libs, Wanda, 97, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at the Carmel Home Chapel. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the Carmel Home.
Lee, Charles, 81, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Morris, Ricky, 66, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery, Butler County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Richards, Kevin, 62, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Roseville Cemetery, Hancock County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stodghill, Christopher, 33, died Saturday, Jan. 28. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Voiles, Eddie, 41, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery.
Wilson, Flora, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Sarver Cemetery, Grayson County. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
