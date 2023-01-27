Bartlett, Linda, 76, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Beck, Dana, 52, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Lewisport Baptist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Beeny, Anna, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Bennett, Sharon 81, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Boyken, Ruth, 101, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. EST Saturday in the Dignity Chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home, Louisville. Burial: Court of St. Paul of the Evergreen Cemetery & Garden Mausoleums. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brumley, Ben, 53, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that visitors wear Star Wars shirts to the Friday visitation.
Fraize, Martha, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Girten, Mary, 83, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery, Stanley. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hatcher, Jimmy, 67, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Rosehill Cemetery, Owensboro.
Hillard, Lettie, 83, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Howard, Shirley, 82, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jones, Eloise, 102, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Vincennes, Indiana. There will be a meal following the service. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Vincennes, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Kron, Amy, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Wendall Most Center, Owensboro.
Kuykendall, Ruby, 92, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Melton, Lucille, 95, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial: St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to. 7p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Midkiff, Noble, 103, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitesville Christian Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nash, Lloyd, 83, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Quick, Gwendolyn, 88, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, Hopkinsville.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Smith, Daniel, 91, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Hensley Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Young, Robin, 61, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Penrod Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Bethesda/McPherson family cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
