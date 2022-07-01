Bratcher, David, 75, died Sunday. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Carroll, Charles, 89, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
Feldpausch, James, 80, died Friday, January 7, 2022. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Crosspointe Baptist Church.
Humphreys, William, 51, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Friendship Cemetery.
Jackson, Kenneth, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
James, Jeffery, 59, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday for family and 1:30 p.m. Friday for the public.
Moseley, Deborah, 67, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Friday at the church.
Reed, Bobby, 86, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Schrecker, Adam, 38, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Stacey, 58, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Cemetery.
Walker, Wendell, 91, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wells, Mary, 83, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
