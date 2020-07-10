Armstrong, Charles, died July 1. Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Foreman, Gregg, 63, died Monday. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hall, Crystal, 41, died Monday. Graveside services: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Beatty Cemetery near Fordsville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Jenkins, Amos, 86, died Monday. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Shepherd, Patricia, 76, died Tuesday. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Church of Christ in Fordsville. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Commented