Blunk, John, 63, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Service: 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Calhoun, Joseph, 96, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Floyd, Amy, 51, died Saturday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Laster, Norma, 93, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Massie, Everett, 91, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
