Childers, Bob, 71, died Tuesday. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Cobb, Butch, 91, died Tuesday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel; also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
Jones, Noah, 24, died Sunday. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Lee, Keith, 54, died June 17. Celebration of life memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro; also streamed live on https://meet.google.com/nko-ykiv-dti?hs=122&authuser=1.
Stewart, Lora, 79, died Tuesday. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented