Drake, James, 51, died May 15, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, with full military honors.
Frazier, Jasper, 52, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Harris, Charles, 48, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mercer, Lindy, 92, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Parrish, Ramona, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ramey, Joan, 90, died June 25, 2022. Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented