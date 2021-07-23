Duvall, Daisy, 80, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Depoy. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday.
Head, Cassie, 37, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: St. Rapheal Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Howard, Joseph, 79, died July 12. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Utica.
Ice, Jeanice, 85, died Tuesday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Johnson, Sylvester, 46, died July 16. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Duvall’s Chapel Church, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Kirtley, Roger, 70, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, with military honors at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial: Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Osborne, Charles, 74, died July 4. Celebration of life: After 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn and Suites, Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront.
Scott, Dorothy, 66, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Roseville Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Williams, Debbie, 73, died Saturday. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with a recording of the service available for viewing at davisfuneralhome.com. Reception and celebration of life: After 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn Downtown, 401 W. Second St., in the second floor Riverview Room. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Willis, Robert, 79, died March 22. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church. Interment of ashes: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Tuesday.
