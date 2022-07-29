Ball, Carl, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Barnes, Ellen, 94, died Monday, July 18, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Carver, William, 82, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Second Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Crume, Kurt, 83, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Dawson, Mary, 59, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Edwards, Samuel, 68, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Goodman, Don, 83, died Sunday. Service: 3 to 6 p.m., with the eulogy being given at 4 p.m., Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Kangas, Zachary, 11, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Keown, Tommy, 72, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Vashwood Beach House.
Masterson, Adam, 40, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, Reynolds Station. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Pattiville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McKenney, Florine, 97, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Nimmo, Delilah, 3, died Sunday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Potts, Hattie, 86, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Shirley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Shrewsberry, Robert, 58, died Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Weeks, Rory, 58, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Park, shelter 3N and 3S. A fellowship and BBQ will follow until noon at the shelter.
Whitsett, Ernest, 94, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Princeton.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
