Aldridge, Homer, 91, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery near SeRee.
Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Crowe, Fanny, 97, died July 15. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Fullerton, Robert, 40, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Geary, Betty, 80, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Highland Memorial Gardens, Mount Washington. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Hood, Gerald, 74, died Monday. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
McKinley, Larry, 96, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Moseley, Jerry, 63, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Smith, Charles, 77, died July 20. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Smith, Rosetta, died June 25. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 88 Mount Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376. Family visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wade, The Rev. Thomas, 86, died Feb. 2. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church.
Wilson, Emma, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Friday.
