Bartholomy, David, 79, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Brescia University Chapel. A reception will follow in the Brescia University cafeteria.
Brown, James, 51, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Brown, John, 64, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Kelly Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Dame, Danny, 64, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Goetz, Martha, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Hawes, Benjamin, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Hawes Family Graveyard in Eastern Daviess County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Nevaline, 90, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lunsford, Jesse, 64, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Lunsford Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Martin, Marian, 93, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McCamish, Ralph, 64, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
McCrady, Christopher, 46, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Community Church in Calhoun.
Pointer, Ray, 66, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m Friday at Fairmount Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Potts, Mary, 64, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the Rosary at 7 p.m., and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Snyder, Bess, 80, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stong, Tammie, 59, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenville Baptist Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
