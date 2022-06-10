Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Cooper, Sheila, 58, died Sunday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Dockins-Rohrer, Neva, 98, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery.
Duvall, Jettia, 92, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Enlow, Donald, 80, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Auther, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hawkins, Anthony, 57, died Sunday. Service: noon Friday at The Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, Greenville.
Hayden, Robert, 65, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Hodges, Richard, 83, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Cemetery, south of Lawrenceville, Illinois with military rites. There will be a gathering at the Zion United Methodist Church following the service.
Kizer, Virginia, 38, died Sunday. Service: noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wright, Elwanda, 93, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
