Ballard, Barbara, 76, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter of Alcantara Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Carrico, Joseph, 91, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel.
Hayden, Linda, 85, died Monday. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Gish, Linda, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Shaver’s Cemetery, Lynn City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lane, Kingston, 3, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Panther. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Mincy, Ernie, 58, died Thursday, June 8, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Owens, Thelma, 89, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Quintin, Adrian, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Roach, Betty, 75, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, Luie, 68, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Wilson, Gerry, 69, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
