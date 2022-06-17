Baize, Kristy, 45, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Dant, Phillip, 68, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Humphrey, Carolyn, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 8 until 10:15 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
McHenry, Bernard, 66, died Thursday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Moreland Park with a repast to follow at Club Unk Bar and Restaurant.
Monarch, JoNell, 82, died July 21, 2021. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Nash, Earl, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Thaxton, Debbie, 62, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Trogden, Tracy, 53, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wilson, Frances, 89, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery.
