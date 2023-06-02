Chappell, Ivory, 40, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Monday morning at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Glasscock, Vinnie, 98, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Husk, Shelby, 86, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
May, Shelby, 32, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Phelps, John, 79, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Cedar Grove General Baptist Church, Olaton.
Pollock, Harry, 83, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Ratliff, Ivy, 59, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
