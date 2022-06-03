Atherton, Myrna, 58, died Monday, May 23, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Milton, 81, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Groves, Terry, 76, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Lee, Joe, 95, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lowe, Rethel, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Rhineburger, Victoria, 65, died Monday, May 23, 2022. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rogers, Tracy, 55, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Cemetery in McHenry.
Taylor, George, 89, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
