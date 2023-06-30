Ambs, George, 76, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: St. Bernard Catholic Church Cemetery, with military rites.
Baker, Michael, 66, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Barnett, Larry, 66, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Black, DeMarion, 16, died Saturday, June 24, 2023. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Busick, Wilma, 97, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Chambers, Danny, 76, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building.
Daugherty, Pamela, 68, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Frashure, Ray, 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Johnson, Cynthia, 67, died Saturday, June 24, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Donald, 67, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McClelland, Mary, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Cloverport Baptist Church. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Mundy, Thessalonian, 74, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Newcomb, Tammy, 59, died Sunday. Burial: 10 a.m. Friday in South Hampton Church Cemetery.
Newman, Earl, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at New Paradise Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery, Drakesboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Piper, Larry, 76, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Service: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room at 530 Yale Place, Owensboro.
Shaffer, David, 81, died Tuesday. Service: 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel of Peace. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Simpson, Connie Jo, 73, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stirsman, Kelly, 63, died Monday, June 26, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Trantham, Joe, 89, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John United Methodist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Troutman, Alan, 67, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Baptist Church.
Waltrip, Jamie, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
