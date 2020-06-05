Casey, Dorothy, 80, died Monday, June 1. Visitation: Noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Franey, Lawrence, 71, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Public visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Drive-thru visitation: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
King, Ann, 90, died May 29. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church.
Mills, Norma, 86, died Monday. Drive-by visitation: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Dawson Baptist Church. Service: Streamed live at 1 p.m. Friday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Midkiff, Byron, 26, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
