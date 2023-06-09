Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Carrico, Kenneth, 69, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery, Ohio County.
Durall, Clarence, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Evans, Helen Yvonne, 84, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Liberty Church Cemetery, Morgantown. There will be no visitation.
Griffith, Merle, 85, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Kendall, Shirley, 74, died Friday, June 2, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: 3 p.m. Friday at New Suthards Cemetery, Hopkins County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Kukula, Debby, 61, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Parsley, Cynthia, 67, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Rose, Lucille, 90, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wahl, Randall, 68, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
White, James, 86, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented