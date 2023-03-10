Burton, Thomas, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Butler, Larry, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Harned United Methodist Church. Burial: Harned Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Holland, Carolann, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McBrayer, Geraldine, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McCoy, Ralph, 86, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mills, Margaret, 99, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Sharp, Irene, 93, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Tipton, Nelvis, 69, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
