Aldridge, Paula, 53, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Burial: Westview Cemetery. Visitation: after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Bowen, Joe, 71, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Casey, William, 63, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Memorial service: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam.
Cline, David, 67, died on Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Karolette, 73, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Daystar Worship Center. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the worship center.
Kihl, Clara, 95, died on Monday. Service: noon on Friday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
McAdams, Judy, 68, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Oller Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Miller, Francis, 47, died on Saturday, March 5. Service: 2 p.m. on Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Rumage, Norman, 80, died on Friday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Shutt, David, 89, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mr. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Smith, Nancy, 98, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Wallace, Matthew, 28, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mason Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Wilson, D. Jean, 86, died on Wednesday. Service: noon on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented