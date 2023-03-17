Daniels, Reva, 92, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hall, Richard, 82, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday at Masonville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Howard, Phyllis, 83, died Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hurst, Delmar, 65, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Cemetery.
Jones, Virginia, 87, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Elma, 68, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery near Cloverport. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Peters, David, 55, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Rhinerson, Joseph, 91, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rhoads, Michael, 69, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, Robert, 59, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Chapel Church of God.
Tooley, Frances, 77, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Winstead, Wilbur, 75, died Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
