Dennison, Mary Kaye, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hobgood, Roy, 73, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Howell, Vickie, 72, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Island Baptist Church. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hutchinson, William, 65, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Huber Funeral Home Tell City Chapel. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Masterson, Don, 84, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Self, Kenneth, 50, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, Sorgho, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Williams, Larry, 74, died Friday, May 5, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Yonts, Joseph, 81, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
