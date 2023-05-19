Beasley, Russel, 91, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Sugar Grove Bible Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bickett, Stephanie, 45, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville.
Greer, Jeanette, 88, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hinton, Kendall, 38, died Thursday, May 11, 2023. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Owen, Nellie, 70, died. Service: 11:35 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Smith, Lewis, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Wimsatt, Elisha, 71, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, Louisville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
