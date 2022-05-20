Blandford, Jeffrey, died Friday, May 13, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown, Mark, 60, died Wednesday. Service: noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Eisele, Jo Ann, 85, died Saturday. Service: noon Saturday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, in Evansville, Indiana. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Grant, Françoise, 84, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Service: noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Kingkade, Randall, 75, died Sunday. Service: noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McCarthy, James, 81, died Saturday. Service: noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moreland, Rebecca, 101, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Renfrow, Kathy, 63, died Tuesday. Service: noon Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wilkerson, Joyce, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Woodruff, Jimmy, 86, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.
