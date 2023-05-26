Burnette, Rory, 60, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cunningham, Stephen, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Heltsley, Anna, 83, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Hollander, Jayne, 75, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Pearson’s Funeral Home, Louisville.
Jones, Rosie, 80, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Martinez, Trino, 89, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McFarling, Florence, 93, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Service: Noon Friday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moore, David, 65, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery with the burial to follow. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Napier, Michael, 59, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Jerry, 83, died Thursday, May 18, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Thomison, Nancy, 80, died Monday. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Vandgrift, James, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Patesville Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Young, Carroll, 86, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Commented