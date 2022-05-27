Alexander, Robert, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Allen, Kendall, 79, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Burns, Christina, 43, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Drury, Mary, 90, died Friday, January 28, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery in Stanley.
Emerson, Mary, 83, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Evans, Jenny, 47, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Forbush, Thomas, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mahn DeSoto Chapel in DeSoto, Missouri.
Frazier, William, 38, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Goff, Charles, 91, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Griffen, William, 78, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Herman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Keith, Nancy, 70, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery.
Mason, Thomas, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Eden Baptist Church. Burial: Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Nolan, Elaine, 92, died Monday, May 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Weaver, Lois, 82, died Friday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. (CST) Friday St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Utica. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. (CST) until the time of the service Friday at the church.
