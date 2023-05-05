Atchison, Nellemae, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
DeVary, Wanda, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
McCreary, Kenton, 37, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Rose, Linda, 83, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Schwallie, Aloysius, 92, died Saturday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Simpson, David, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial: Echols Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Smith, Roland, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stewart, J.C., 79, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Storm, Patricia, 76, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with a prayer service from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
