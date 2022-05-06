Ashby, Floyd, 82, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: West School House Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Boarman, Jeff, 63, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Hall, Betty, 70, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Masonville United Methodist Church.
Payne, Hazel, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Payne, Lawrence, 80, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Phelps, Janet, 69, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: South Hampton Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Schiff, Mary, 91, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Thomason, Larry, 62, died Tuesday. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Wells, Hazel, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
