Choate, Martha, 92, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, Earlington.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Johnston, Billy, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Martin, Wallace, 83, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: West End. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Charley, 76, died Monday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Milligan, Charles, 90, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols Church of God.
Quinn, Randall, 87, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Onton Cemetery.
Petri, Margery, 94, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Radloff, Edward, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Smith, Doris, 83, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, Jane, 91, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sullivan, Ronald, 87, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
