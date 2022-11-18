Butler, Sally, 84, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
DeArmond, Jimmie, 77, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery.
Dickerson, Ryan, 44, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Fillman, Jeffery, 67, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Brescia University’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Brescia University.
Fitzgerald, Mitchell, 32, died Saturday. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 2 p.m. Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton.
Fuqua, Randy, 54, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Rosine Cemetery, Rosine. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Greer, Jerry, 64, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Harris, Barbara, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hill, Michael, 61, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lorenzen, Bette, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Martin, Johnny, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Probus, Sidney, 81, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Joshua, 43, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Rosine. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
White, Patsy, 84, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
