Busick, Jesse, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Edge, William, 80, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Foehlich, Robert, 84, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Gorman, Roy, 61, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Thrasher Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Charlie, 50, died Friday, November 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Island Baptist Cemetery.
Pate, Candice, 62, died Monday, November 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
