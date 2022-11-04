Cooper, Anthony, 57, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cooper, Michelle, 49, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Cornette, Ann, died. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Creager, Robert, 95, died. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Goff, William, 78, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols General Baptist Church, Echols Church Lane. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Griffith, Michael, 64, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kappesser, Raymond, 87, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Kingswood. Burial: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Liles, Lisa, 49, died Saturday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Smith’s Memorial Chapel, Wadesboro, North Carolina. Burial: Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the church.
Sallee, Billy, 63, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Taylor, James, 26, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosin Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Wallace, Annette, 83, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Weedman, James, 67, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Maceo Baptist Church, Maceo.
