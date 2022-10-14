Agisilaou, Jane, 59, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Atkinson, Benjamin, 72, died Friday, October 7, 2022. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brown, Delbert, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bryant, Joyce, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Service: 7 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Calhoun, Robert, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 9 a.m. Friday at the Rosehill Chapel of Peace with burial to follow.
Clark, James, 90, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery.
Crabtree, Brenda, 78, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Duke, Steven, 44, died Monday, October 3, 2022. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at 501 Walnut St., Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Walnut Street location.
Green, Christopher, 42, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hunt, Betty, 86, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery in Melton. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Margaret, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Koenig, John, 66, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Krauss, Janice, 85, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Connecticut.
Marcin, Linda, 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac, Illinois. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Marksberry, Steve, 52, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morton, John, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville.
Sapp, Ethel, 83, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Tooley, Roger, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Green Brier Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
