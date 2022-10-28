Armour, Billy, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dowdy, Cynthia, 58, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home, Bloomington, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Connor, John, 70, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Frazier, Debra, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Lelan, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with military recognition. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Jackson, Anita, 76, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kempf, Rita, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Lawrence, Helena, 96, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nance, Gregory, 52, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Roberts, Sanford, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery.
Taliaferro, Michael, 71, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Tomb, William, 81, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday in the parish hall at the church.
