Ayer, Carol, 81, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Service: Noon Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bailey-Mayfield, Lisa, 41, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Boone, Agnes, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gilbert, Jane, 95, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Gilmore, Eldon, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Service: Noon Sunday at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
Gaddis, Mary, 83, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Helm, Jeff, 69, died Saturday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sacramento, with military honors conducted by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Jackson, Kevin, 58, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Internation Ministries, Waldorf, Maryland.
Krauss, Janice, 85, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Connecticut.
Martin, Patricia, 63, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Masumbuko, Emmanuel, 13, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Moore, Jerry, 70, died Monday. Service: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Morton, John, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville.
Mosley, Mary, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Neff, Mary, 79, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m., Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Phelps, Rhonda, 66, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home. Burial: Morgan Smith Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pletcher, Kenneth, 57, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Scantland, Diane, 74, died. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Cone Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Burial: Skaggs Creek Cemetery, Tompkinsville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Chasity, 47, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Smith, Margaret, 93, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, Henderson.
Stallings, Mary, 70, died Wednesday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Waller, Michael, 65, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Westerfield, Jeanette, 81, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Jeffersontown United Methodist Church, Louisville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented