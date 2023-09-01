Allen, Donna, 80, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Atchison, Sharon, 77, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Free Zion Baptist Church, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Austin, Earlene, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Who So Ever Will Mission, Calhoun. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Brooks, Dorothy, 83, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Riverside Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Dahlquist, Wilton, 91, died Sunday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Gray, Roger, 84, died Saturday. Service/visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kelly, Elmer, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Perry, Angela, 64, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery.
Sterett, Jo, 68, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery near Custer. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Whitaker, John, 38, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Williams, Betty, 90, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
