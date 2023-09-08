Austin, Janice, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Brewer, Cherry, 86, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Cobb, Margie, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Davenport, Larry, 69, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Tabernacle Apostolic Church, Owensboro.
Haley, Georgie, 78, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hartsough, Louise, 97, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Sammie, 71, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Duvall’s Chapen General Baptist Church. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Kim, Arthur, 46, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Raley, Robert, died recently. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Scales, Mary, 82, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Martin Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Shumaker, Darryl, 55, died Tuesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
