Daniels, Barbara, 82, died Monday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Deeg, Donald, 93, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, with military honors.
Dennis, Omer, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Friedman, Sister Michael Marie, 75, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Helm, Sherrell, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 11:30 Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Leonard, JoAnn, 83, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Maggard, Tommy, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Maggard Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Meredith, Mark, 40, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Payne, James, 79, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral, Owensboro. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Phipps, Steven, 66, died Saturday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at West End Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the cemetery.
Smith, Clarence, 88, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Watson, Keshia, 35, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wink, David, 66, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented