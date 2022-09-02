Blair, David, 75, died Saturday, August 20, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Ivy Hill Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Bolen, Kathy, 69, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Decker, William, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens in Powderly.
Dockemeyer, Mildred, 90, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kokomo, Indiana. Burial: Crown Point Cemetery.
Filback, Sheila, 55, died Sunday. Service: 7:30 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Gallion, Danny, 76, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Leach Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Johnston, Robert, 67, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hohenwald, Tennessee. Burial: At a later date in Somerville, Tennessee. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee, and viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Powers, Elizabeth, 87, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Stewart, Lucille, 90, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
