Clark, Quintus, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: 2 p.m. Saturday in the Penrod Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Davis, Tina, 86, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Hill Church in Beaver Dam.
Every, Rose, 88, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frederick, Joyce, 72, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gwin, Martha, died Sunday, September 11, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hawkins, James, 81, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewisport Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Irvin, Courtney, 43, died Sunday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
King, Elizabeth, 75, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Oliver, Kregg, 47, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Full military rites will be presented at the funeral home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Ramburger, John, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: New Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Renfrow, Dorothy, 96, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Simmons, Joseph, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, Angelin, 78, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Joines Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Velazquez, Amber, 42, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
