All, William, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Beasley, Kenneth, 90, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gentryville United Methodist Church. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Belew, Allan, 64, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Davis, Elizabeth, 89, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Reed. Burial: St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: Noon Saturday at the church.
Gibbons, Donald, 93, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenville United Methodist Church. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Kelley, Margaret, 87, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Newton, Charles, 88, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery in Ammons. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pearson, Dennis, 65, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green. Burial: Fairview Cemetery II. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stanley, Billy, 82, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
