Aull, Gregory, 70, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bivins, Bro. Raban, 81, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church. Burial: Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cemetery. Visitation: 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Brown, Jeanetta, 71, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Slaty Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bullard, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Buskill, Juanita, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery. Burial: Following service.
Deno, Jackie, 68, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Green Briar Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Drury, Evelyn, 98, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the church.
Harris, Allen, 65, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Ray, 77, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
LaBron, Ian, 33, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun, with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
McCarty, Eddie, 73, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Friday at the church.
Nation, Royce, 97, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Smith, Wendell, 51, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Service: 12:30 Saturday at Hartford Christian Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Taphorn, Audra, 82, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial: Noon Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church, and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, Louisville.
Taylor, David, 46, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawesville Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Yeagle, Jeanne, 86, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Commented