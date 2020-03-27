Mowers, Barbara, 89, died Feb. 10. Memorial service: 2 p.m., Saturday, April 18, at Real Connection (DeKalb Wesleyan) Church, DeKalb, Illinois.
Toomey, Clara, 98, died Tuesday. Service: Live streaming at 11 a.m. Friday at www.davis funeralhome.com.
