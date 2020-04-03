Alvey, Mary, 44, died Saturday. Visitation: From noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Graveside service and burial to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana.
Hamilton, Clara, 97, died Tuesday. Service: Live streaming at 10 a.m. Friday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Mowers, Barbara, 89, died Feb. 10. Memorial service: 2 p.m., Saturday, April 18, at Real Connection (DeKalb Wesleyan) Church, DeKalb, Illinois.
Powers, Mary, 88, died Monday. Graveside service: 3 p.m. Friday at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Friday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Smith, Robert, 20, died Sunday. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
